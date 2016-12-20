Car reportedly hit a house in York County

SEVEN VALLEYS, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire and ambulance crews are on the scene after a car reportedly hit a house in Springfield Township Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened near the intersection of Reynolds Mill and Ranch Roads around 4:30 p.m, according to a York County emergency dispatcher.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

There were no other details immediately available.

