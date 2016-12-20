Attorney general’s office donates to Bethesda Mission

WHTM Staff Published:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office did its part Tuesday to help the hungry in Harrisburg during the holiday season.

The office dropped off food and a monetary donation at the Bethesda Mission.

“There’s been tremendous spirit in the office. And it was a great opportunity for everyone to do something collectively as an agency and help those that might be a little less fortunate,” Attorney General Bruce Beemer said.

This was the first donation made to the mission by the attorney general’s office.

