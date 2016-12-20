Aria Child recalls strollers for cut, fall hazards

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Aria Child is recalling nearly 30,000 Qbit strollers that can unexpectedly fold during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company received 71 reports of gb Qbit lightweight strollers folding unexpectedly. Twelve people reported minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver, and one adult had a fractured wrist and elbow due to a fall.

The company also received five reports of caregivers getting pinched by the hinge mechanism while unfolding the strollers. Four people needed stitches for cuts.

The strollers were sold at Babies R US and other stores from May 2015 through November 2016 for about $180.

Owners should contact Aria Child for a free replacement stroller.

