Aria Child recalls strollers for cut, fall hazards

By Published:
(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
(Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Aria Child is recalling nearly 30,000 Qbit strollers that can unexpectedly fold during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company received 71 reports of gb Qbit lightweight strollers folding unexpectedly. Twelve people reported minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver, and one adult had a fractured wrist and elbow due to a fall.

The company also received five reports of caregivers getting pinched by the hinge mechanism while unfolding the strollers. Four people needed stitches for cuts.

The strollers were sold at Babies R US and other stores from May 2015 through November 2016 for about $180.

Owners should contact Aria Child for a free replacement stroller.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s