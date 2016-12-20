AG sues Lancaster County home improvement contractor

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County home improvement contractor is accused of spending his customers’ money on himself instead of completing work for which he was paid.

Shawn Gerety, the owner and sole employee of BuildTREND Construction LLC, acted as a general contractor and hired subcontractors to perform jobs, but he often failed to pay the subcontractors and spent his customers’ money on vehicle loans, clothing, meals and entertainment, according to a lawsuit filed by the state attorney general’s office.

His subcontractors in some cases demanded payments from customers who had already paid Gerety, the lawsuit states.

BuildTREND filed for bankruptcy in September 2015. Attorney General Bruce Beemer’s office said Gerety then started another construction business in Delaware. He’s also charged with home improvement fraud in that state.

The lawsuit seeks full restitution for customers and $1,000 for every violation of the Consumer Protection Law; $3,000 for each violation involving someone 60 years old or older.

Prosecutors also want Gerety banned for life from registering as a home improvement contractor in Pennsylvania.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...