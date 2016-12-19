Roses, strawberries and candy: Pennsylvania’s love affair with New Year’s Eve celebrations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s unique New Year’s Eve celebrations aren’t a load of bologna.

Actually, one of them is solely focused on bologna.

Either way, folks in the Keystone State have the option to kiss, peep and even pickle their way into 2017.

Central Pennsylvania alone pretty much drops the microphone on all ordinary New Year’s Eve drops, or rises in some cases.

In Cumberland County for example, Carlisle residents and visitors will view the drop of a 50-pound button with LED lights. Live music, art exhibits and fireworks are included in the celebration.

Mechanicsburg commemorates the borough’s founders with a wrench. In the early 19th century, mechanics settled in the area to repair and make wagons.

Shippensburg embraces its nautical name by holding an anchor drop, which is sponsored by the Rotary Club.

Dauphin County does not shy away from the state’s love affair with celebrations, touting a strawberry in Harrisburg, a Hershey’s Kiss in Hershey and a candy drop in Highspire.

Linglestown also makes itself heard with its “Jingle Linglestown” event in which small bells are rung at midnight.

Roses are red in Lancaster and white in York all year long, making it appropriate for both cities to flock to their beloved flowers at the end of each calendar year.

If the War of the Roses doesn’t peak your interest, you may just prefer to get yourself into a pickle in Dillsburg, Although the town doesn’t exactly have anything to do with pickles, residents flock every year to the pickle drop at the stroke of midnight.

Lebanon also embraces the fun with food by dropping a 16-foot Lebanon Bologna. Don’t worry about the massive amount of meat going to waste since it will be donated to deserving recipients.

If you’re venturing to Perry County, expect a sled, a huckleberry and a hard hat. Those items are annually dropped in Duncannon, New Bloomfield and Newport, respectively.

Beyond Midstate traditions, you’ll find a mushroom in Kennett Square, a Yuengling beer bottle in Pottsville, a Peep in Bethlehem and much more across the state.

For more information about New Year’s Eve activities in Pennsylvania, head to visitPA.com.

