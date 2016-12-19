Police offer reward in Harrisburg store robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify the person who robbed a city store over the weekend.

Harrisburg police on Monday released surveillance photos from the Brookwood Mart, in the 2600 block of Brookwood Street, during the armed robbery Saturday evening.

They said the robber pointed a small silver handgun at the clerk and demanded all the money in the register. He left with the cash and numerous lottery tickets.

Police believe the man is the same person who robbed the store several weeks ago.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-3170.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...