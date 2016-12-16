Recall: LG portable air conditioners can overheat, catch fire

By Published:
(Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – LG Electronics has recalled nearly a half-million portable air conditioners after reports of fires.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says LG has received four reports of fires that caused $380,000 in property damage. No one was injured.

The recall is for three models of 7,000 and 8,000 BTU portable air conditioners including model numbers LP0711WNR, LP0813WNR, and LP0814WNR.They were sold at Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2011 through August 2016 for between $250 and $280.

Owners should contact LG to schedule a free repair at an authorized service center.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Recall: LG portable air conditioners can overheat, catch fire

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s