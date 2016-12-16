Recall: LG portable air conditioners can overheat, catch fire

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – LG Electronics has recalled nearly a half-million portable air conditioners after reports of fires.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says LG has received four reports of fires that caused $380,000 in property damage. No one was injured.

The recall is for three models of 7,000 and 8,000 BTU portable air conditioners including model numbers LP0711WNR, LP0813WNR, and LP0814WNR.They were sold at Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2011 through August 2016 for between $250 and $280.

Owners should contact LG to schedule a free repair at an authorized service center.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...