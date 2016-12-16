Elizabethtown restaurant damaged by fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators say an accidental electrical fire heavily damaged a Lancaster County restaurant early Friday.

The fire at the Black Gryphon Restaurant, along Mount Gretna Road and North Hanover Street in Mount Joy Township, was reported just after 4:30 a.m.

Captain Ryan Myers of the Elizabethtown Fire Department said investigators believe it started in a laundry room.

No one was injured.

