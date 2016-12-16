Elizabethtown restaurant damaged by fire

By Published: Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators say an accidental electrical fire heavily damaged a Lancaster County restaurant early Friday.

The fire at the Black Gryphon Restaurant, along Mount Gretna Road and North Hanover Street in Mount Joy Township, was reported just after 4:30 a.m.

Captain Ryan Myers of the Elizabethtown Fire Department said investigators believe it started in a laundry room.

No one was injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Elizabethtown restaurant damaged by fire

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s