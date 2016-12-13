Millennials: ‘Somebody created Frankenstein’

By Published: Updated:

Millennials have been called “precious little snowflakes” and the “me me me” generation. But is there more to it? In the latest episode of On Deadline, Dennis Owens, Kendra Nichols, and Amanda St. Hilaire debate the merits and critiques of the generation born between 1980(ish) and 1999. They also talk about a heated Twitter fight between two public leaders and the impact social media has on communication, along with the most recent concerns about Russia’s potential influence on the most recent presidential election.

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode:

Related Posts

1 thought on “Millennials: ‘Somebody created Frankenstein’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s