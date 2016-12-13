Millennials: ‘Somebody created Frankenstein’

Millennials have been called “precious little snowflakes” and the “me me me” generation. But is there more to it? In the latest episode of On Deadline, Dennis Owens, Kendra Nichols, and Amanda St. Hilaire debate the merits and critiques of the generation born between 1980(ish) and 1999. They also talk about a heated Twitter fight between two public leaders and the impact social media has on communication, along with the most recent concerns about Russia’s potential influence on the most recent presidential election.

