Midstate Memories: Historic Ephrata Cloister Lantern Tours

Lantern Tours at the historic Ephrata Cloister bring history to life as visitors are taken back in time to discover a story from the original community in the colonial days. The tours are presented by the Student Historians, a group of local school students who volunteer to play the roles of people from Ephrata’s history.

Tours will lead visitors through four of the historic buildings on site as the story unfolds to offer differing views of Conrad Beissel. Refreshments and a chance for conversation will end the evening. Each of the one-hour tours is limited in attendance, and begins each half-hour starting at 6:30 p.m.

Advance reservations are required. We have very small spaces in the historic buildings, so we limit the amount of people on each tour. Just call the Ephrata Cloister at 717-733-6600.

