‘Layaway angel’ pays off balances at two local Walmarts

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A “layaway angel” left an anonymous gift of $74,000 to pay off layaway balances at the Walmart on Grayson Road on Monday, a spokesperson for the company said.

The same person paid $46,000 toward layaway balances at the E. Lehman Street Walmart in Lebanon County on Monday, and $46,000 at a Walmart in Everett, Pa., last Thursday, totaling $166,000 in donations.

Walmart released a statement to ABC27 News, saying, “When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded of how good people can be. The joy that comes from these transactions extends well beyond dollars and cents. We’re honored to be a small part in these random acts of kindness.”

This is the second year in a row Midstate shoppers got a little extra Christmas cheer. Last year, donors gifted money to the Grayson Road and Carlisle Pike locations.

