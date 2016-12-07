East Petersburg woman headed to trial in death of infant daughter

By Published: Updated:

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An East Petersburg woman accused of causing her infant’s daughter death is headed to trial.

Kay Marie Breniser waived her preliminary hearing in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday. She’s charged with felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in the April 14 death of her 1-month-old daughter.

Authorities said the infant died of asphyxia while sleeping on a couch where Breniser also fell asleep.

In an interview with police, Breniser admitted to smoking marijuana throughout her pregnancy and after the baby was born, including hours before caring for the girl on the night she died.

She also said smoking marijuana contributed to her falling asleep on the couch while holding her daughter.

Breniser is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

