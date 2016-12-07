Customer fires gun, scares robbers from York County store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A customer with a gun fired a shot and sent two armed robbers running after they held up a York County auto parts store Monday night, police said.

Spring Garden Township police said the robbers, both young men wearing ski masks and black hoodies, pointed handguns and demanded money from employees at the Advance Auto Parts store in the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Avenue around 5:25 p.m.

The robbers pulled down one of the victims and smashed his face into the floor, police said. He did not sustain a serious injury.

One of the customers in the store was armed and fired a round into the floor. The robbers then fled with an unknown amount of money, police said.

The armed store robbery was the third in the township since Friday night, when two men wearing “Scream” masks pointed handguns and demanded money from the Dollar General store in the 1000 block of South Edgar Street.

In another robbery Saturday night, a lone gunman held up the Turkey Hill store in the 1300 block of Mt. Rose Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Spring Garden police at (717) 843-0851 or York County Crime Stoppers at 800-722-0991.

