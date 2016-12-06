Police: Men wearing “Scream” masks rob Dollar General at gunpoint

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Spring Garden Township police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General Store.

It happened around 9:30 Friday night at the store at 1077 S. Edgar Street.

Police say two men wearing “Scream” masks pointed handguns at store employees and demanded money from both the registers and safe.

One male was described as short and husky and wearing a white, gray and black plaid hoodie. The other described as tall and thin and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to Spring Garden Township police at 717-843-0851 or email the department at police@sgtpd.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...