Something Good: Woodworking helps students gain life skills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sawing and hammering were among the sounds coming from Tri-County OIC, an adult learning center on McClay Street.

Students learned how to build planter boxes from guest instructor Cody Ebersole of Cody’s Academy.

“It’s a portable wood shop used for education purposes,” Ebersole said.

The academy builds relationships with schools to supplement curricula.

“I started as a school teacher. I love education. I’ve been a carpenter my whole life, so trying to get into working and those kinds of things and then expand that, because I feel that our youth and adults, they can work on their own homes, they can help provide for themselves,” Ebersole said.

The project is helping students grow knowledge and bank accounts.

“Just to better myself and for my future, some other money on the side, too. This is just one step at a time, and learning more stuff as you go, just like in life,” said Luis Rivera, a student.

Nilda Martinez, another student, was excited to take on a new challenge.

“Great new experience for me,” Martinez said.

If you would like to learn something new, check out Tri-County OIC. The learning center offers free classes at 20 sites in Dauphin, Cumberland, York, and Perry counties.

Online: http://tricountyoic.org/aboutus.html

