DA: Cumberland County skeletal remains may be male, most likely there for several years

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators released new information Sunday on the skeletal remains found in Cumberland County and have more clues on the person’s gender.

Hunters found the remains Saturday afternoon in heavily-wooded state game lands.

Cumberland County District Attorney Dave Freed believes the remains are most likely male, and he hopes facial reconstruction can be done on the skull. This is information released only to ABC27 News.

Police and investigators surrounded the normally quiet area Sunday looking for more remains and evidence.

“Someone crazy is around here,” Trevor Kellert said.

Kellert lives about a mile from where hunters found the skeletal remains in the area of State Route 233 and Ridge Road in Cooke Township.

“It’s crazy, unexpected, and really close for something like that to happen,” Kellert said.

“It’s just really hard to describe because Carlisle is usually peaceful, and so is Newville,” said Robert Phelps, who lives in the area.

Freed says the remains appear to have been there for at least a few years.

“We’ve recovered a fairly significant amount of skeletal remains,” Freed said. “We feel fairly confident that we should be able to get DNA from those remains.”

Investigators haven’t found any clothing, only bones, at this point.

The Cumberland County and Dauphin County Coroner, Pennsylvania State Police, and Cumberland County District Attorney investigated Sunday and tried to put the pieces together.

“The first thing is to identify who the person is. Once we identify who the person is, then we can start the work of trying to figure out what happened to that person,” Freed said.

Freed says Cumberland County doesn’t have a lot of people reported as missing.

“Right now, our working theory would be it’s not at least someone from Cumberland County that we knew was missing, but of course, that’s part of the identification process,” Freed said.

“I feel sorry for his family. All my wishes goes out to them. It’s somebody’s dad or child maybe granddad. You never know,” Phelps said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle at (717) 254-4701.