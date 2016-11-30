PHOTOS: Midstate K-9 officers get bed donations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Big Barker, a dog company out of King of Prussia, donated beds to Dauphin County’s working K-9 officers.

Harrisburg, Derry Township and Lower Paxton Township police departments along with Capitol Police, the Dauphin County’s Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigation Division dogs received the orthopedic beds for on-duty and retired K-9’s.

Working K-9 officers put a lot of stress on their joints getting in and out of patrol vehicles and performing job duties.

Ten-year-old K-9 Fero with Capitol police will soon retire. He’s had spine surgery.

“This point, at 10 and a half, he’s beginning to show his age. I can’t thank the people enough for donating this,” K-9 Fero’s handler, Officer Zartman with PA Capitol Police said.

Officer Chad Miller with Lower Paxton Township police is grateful for the donation for his K-9, Rex.

“He’s a high strung dog so this will benefit him at home.” Miller said.

Big Barker owner Eric Shannon says his company is honored to help.

“We can help provide them a more comfortable rest for those tired bones and muscles as they go home, so we feel police dogs are one of the groups we can benefit the most,” Shannon said.

The beds, which can cost hundreds of dollars, are welcome additions since many departments don’t have the money to buy the therapeutic options. So far, Big Barker has donated hundreds of beds.

