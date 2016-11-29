Slager to testify in own defense at motorist shooting trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Former South Carolina patrolman Michael Slager is taking the stand to tell his version of what happened when a black motorist was gunned down while fleeing a traffic stop.

Slager, who faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott, is expected to testify in his own defense Tuesday in a Charleston courtroom.

Scott, who was black, was shot five times in the back while running from the white officer. The shooting was captured by a bystander on cellphone video. Slager was fired from the North Charleston Police Department and charged with murder when the video became public.

The defense contends Scott wrestled with the officer and got control of Slager’s Taser before the shooting.

