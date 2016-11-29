Dumpster divers arrested while trying to feed the hungry

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men in Hershey were arrested for dumpster diving, but not to feed themselves.

They instead had intentions of feeding the hungry. They say food corporations are throwing away edible food instead of donating it to help 50 million Americans in need.

The two accused are 26-year-old Sam Troyer from Palmyra and 32-year-old Tony Moyer from Lebanon. On Oct. 5th, the brothers in law were arrested at a CVS in Hershey.

CVS didn’t pursue charges, but the cops did. The men were charged with trespassing and prowling at night.

For ten months, the pair has been dumpster diving at places like CVS, Staples and Weis.

Moyer and Troyer said 25-40 percent of consumable food, more than $160 billion dollars worth, is thrown out instead of donated. CVS corporate says they do donate to charities if they’re asked to. What concerns Moyer and Troyer is that they’re still finding tons of food that hasn’t expired in dumpsters.

“I understand people don’t want to waste food, we agree. We’re part of the let’s not waste food movement!” Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Executive Director, Joe Arthur, said.

However, Arthur said their bank would not accept the food due to safety concerns.

“We really try to discourage dumpster diving. Food safety, if you don’t tend to it, can actually kill,” Arthur said.

Moyer and Troyer have already donated some of the food, schools supplies and hygiene items that they’ve “rescued” from the dumpsters to local food banks. Those food banks are in Lancaster, Palmyra and Lebanon.

The two admit they never told those food banks the food came from a dumpster because the only stipulation they had was that the food was within it’s expiration date.

“We figured we were just helping other people,” Troyer said.

Their preliminary hearing is December 22. They said if their charges get dropped, they’ll continue diving. But they’re frustrated.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank encourages corporations to donate their food before it expires so they can redistribute it to those in need.

