State conservation officials say Mount Penn fire was arson

READING, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says a forest fire on an eastern Pennsylvania mountain appears to have been intentionally set.

The agency’s press secretary, Terry Brady, says the fire on Mount Penn in Reading is suspicious.

Crews continued to douse hot spots on Wednesday, but authorities say the fire has been contained.

It was first reported Monday evening and eventually scorched 47 acres before it was brought under control early Tuesday.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to any homes or businesses in the area and no residents or businesses were evacuated. The fire and smoke have been visible for miles.

Reading is about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.