Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
By: Power Packs
(about 4 servings)
Ingredients:
- 3 medium sized spaghetti squash
- 1 can or jar tomato sauce
- 1 pound ground turkey cooked with 1/2 chopped onion and drained
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese
- Optional: Medley of sautéed veggies if so desired
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Place squash on a baking sheet, and bake 40 minutes, or until tender. Remove from heat, cool, and shred pulp with a fork.
- Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a casserole dish.
- In a skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef until evenly brown add tomato sauce into the skillet, and season with oregano, basil, salt, and pepper..
- Spread half the shredded squash into casserole dish. Layer with ground beef and sauce. Add another layer of squash and top with cheese,
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake 25 minutes until hot and bubbly.
Cost of the meal: about $5.75