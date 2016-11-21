Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

By Published:

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

By: Power Packs

(about 4 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 3 medium sized spaghetti squash
  • 1 can or jar tomato sauce
  • 1 pound ground turkey cooked with 1/2 chopped onion and drained
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese
  • Optional: Medley of sautéed veggies if so desired

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  • Place squash on a baking sheet, and bake 40 minutes, or until tender. Remove from heat, cool, and shred pulp with a fork.
  • Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a casserole dish.
  • In a skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef until evenly brown add tomato sauce into the skillet, and season with oregano, basil, salt, and pepper..
  • Spread half the shredded squash into casserole dish. Layer with ground beef and sauce. Add another layer of squash and top with cheese,
  • Cover with aluminum foil and bake 25 minutes until hot and bubbly.

 

Cost of the meal: about $5.75    

 

