Police arrest suspects for carjacking, theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested two people wanted for a weekend carjacking in Middletown after the pair crashed the stolen SUV during a pursuit Wednesday night.

Police said the chase spanned several jurisdictions and ended at City Park Drive and Paxton Street in Swatara Township. They said Alfred Carerra II, 44, and Lisa Dawn Smith, 45, both of Hummelstown, ran from the crash but eventually were arrested by local and state police.

No one was seriously injured.

Carerra and Smith are accused of taking a Dodge Durango from a fast-food restaurant on West Main Street on Sunday night. The owner told police a man snatched her car keys from her table, then threatened to shoot her when she followed him to the parking lot. She said he put his hand to his waistband, but she did not see a gun.

The pair is also suspected in at least five retail thefts at Giant food stores, including thefts of laundry detergent from the Camp Hill store last month and the South Hanover Township store on Nov. 15.

Mount Joy police on Wednesday released surveillance video of Carrera and Smith at a Giant food store where they said the couple loaded up a cart and took off without paying.

Police Chief Maurice Williams said the pair then led officers on a 10-minute chase with the stolen Dodge and reached speeds close to 100 mph. He said Carerra was involved in two other high-speed chases during the past week.

After his arrest, police said Carrera admitted that he and Smith were stealing soap at Giant stores. He also admitted to the Mount Joy chase and the one that ended with the crash in Swatara Township.

Carrera was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $750,000 bail for the carjacking and an additional $100,000 bail for a retail theft incident in Middletown on Nov. 1, according to court records. Additional charges are pending.

Smith is in the prison on $500,000 bail.

