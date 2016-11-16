Man wanted for high-speed chases, theft & carjacking

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man suspected of leading them on several high-speed chases.

Mount Joy police on Wednesday released surveillance video of Alfred Carrera II from a Giant food store. Police Chief Maurice Williams said Carerra and a woman loaded up a cart and took off without paying.

carrera2The pair then led officers on a 10-minute chase on that reached speeds close to 100 mph, Williams said. He said the pursuit on parts of Route 230, Route 283, Route 772, and Colebrook Road was ultimately called off because Carerra was running other drivers off the road.

“It was just not worth the risk,” Williams said. “We did not want to see someone get injured or killed because of his recklessness.”

Williams said the SUV Carerra drove was stolen. He said Carerra stole the SUV during a weekend carjacking in which he reportedly threatened to shoot the driver.

enteringThe chief said Carerra was involved in two other high-speed chases in the Midstate during the past week.

“This individual is obviously dangerous,” he said. “He doesn’t have any consideration for anybody else’s welfare but his own.”

Williams said Carerra is considered armed and dangerous.

