PBS journalist Gwen Ifill dies of cancer

Associated Press Staff Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2015 file photo, "NewsHour" co-anchor Gwen Ifill attends The Women's Media Center 2015 Women's Media Awards in New York. Ifill died on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, of cancer, PBS said. She was 61. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Gwen Ifill, the veteran journalist and co-anchor of PBS’ “NewsHour” with Judy Woodruff, has died of cancer. She was 61.

A former newspaper reporter, Ifill switched to television and worked for NBC News and PBS. She moderated two vice presidential debates.

She took a leave from her nightly show for health reasons earlier this year, never making public her illness. A week ago, she went out on leave again, taking her away from election night coverage.

Sara Just, PBS “NewsHour” executive producer, called Ifill “a standard bearer for courage, fairness and integrity in an industry going through seismic change.”

