Click It or Ticket campaign includes free car seat checks

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT are teaming up over the next few weeks to offer free car seat checks while also keeping an eye out for people not properly buckled up in vehicles.

The effort is part of the national Click It or Ticket “Operation Safe Holiday” enforcement taking place from November 20 through December 4. The car seat checks begin statewide on November 14.

Troopers and other certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will conduct the car seat fittings at various locations through November 27. The seats will be checked for suitability and proper installation.

In central Pennsylvania, some locations offering the checks include Forrerer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Duncannon on November 16, Wilson College Day Care on November 21, Kohl’s in Lower Paxton Township on November 22, and Graham Motors in Carlisle on November 26, No appointments are needed. For more details and a complete list, visit PSP’s website.

In Pennsylvania, children under the age of four must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children under two must be in a rear-facing car seat. Children from four to eight must be in a booster seat.

Once they are out of a booster seat, children must wear a seat-belt until they are 18, no matter where they are sitting in a vehicle. Everyone, no matter their age, must wear a seat belt when sitting in the front seats of a vehicle.

During the Click It or Ticket campaign, you can expect to see more police officers on the road looking for unsafe drivers and people not wearing seat belts.

In Pennsylvania, seat belt violations are secondary offenses, which means police need to pull you over for another offense before issuing you a ticket for not wearing a seat belt. However, not having a child under 8 properly restrained is a primary offense.