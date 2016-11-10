2 girls critically injured in Harrisburg house fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two girls were hospitalized in critical condition after city firefighters pulled them from a burning home Wednesday night.

The girls, ages 7 and 15, were trapped on the second floor of the home in the 2500 block of Barkley Lane when firefighters arrived just after 11 p.m., Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

They were flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Three others in the home – a 10-year-old boy, and 19-year-old man, and a woman – all escaped the building on their own. The fire chief said the woman and teenager were treated for moderate smoke inhalation and released from a hospital. The 10-year-old did not need any medical treatment.

The home has extensive heat and smoke damage. Enterline said it had working smoke alarms.

Enterline said the cause has not been determined, but he said there was a multi-plug power strip at the spot where the fire started in a basement bedroom.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...