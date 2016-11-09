Police seek ID of detergent theft suspect

(Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the theft of over a dozen bottles of detergent from a Dauphin County store.

The theft occurred Sunday around noon at the Weis Markets store in the Union Square Shopping Center.

According to Susquehanna Township police, 15 bottles of Tide were stolen.

The suspect left in a maroon Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Det. Lee Tarasi with the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-909-9259 or send an email to ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.

