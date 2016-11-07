Man dies in Conewago Township crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man died after a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Conewago Township.

Michael Knokey, 40, of Dover Township, was driving in the 100 block of Canal Road Extended when his Chevrolet pickup truck left the roadway and traveled up an embankment, then rolled several times before coming to rest against an unoccupied parked car at around 12:10 a.m., Northern York County Regional police said.

Knokey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was unrestrained and had been partially ejected from the vehicle. He was the only occupant.

