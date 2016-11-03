Hillary Clinton to hold final rally in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Hillary Clinton will hold her final pre-election rally in Philadelphia, seeking to motivate voters in a key battleground state that does not offer early voting.

Clinton’s campaign says she’ll be making her closing argument in the Monday rally. She will be joined by President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton will be in Pittsburgh on Friday at the Great Hall at Heinz Field.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will also be in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Friday. He’ll hold a rally at 7 p.m. at the Giant Center, an arena in Hershey.

His wife Melania Trump is delivering a get-out-the-vote speech outside Philadelphia on Thursday.

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican vice presidential candidate, is in the Pittsburgh suburbs Thursday. He will appear at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, near Pittsburgh International Airport.