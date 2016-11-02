Home builder to buy, reopen Liverpool plant that closed in May

LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) – A builder of mobile and modular homes will buy and reopen a Juniata County manufacturing facility that idled nearly 300 workers when it closed earlier this year.

Champion will not only reopen the vacant plant, but it hopes to hire many workers who lost their jobs when the previous owner filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and shuttered operations in May, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

Wolf said the company has committed to creating 246 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

The company will renovate a 120,000-square-foot facility on South Susquehanna Trail in Liverpool. The plant was previously operated by Innovative Building Systems under the name Excel Homes.

Champion will develop a manufacturing site and a technical center for engineering, design, sales, and support services for its locations in other states. The Michigan-based company operates 28 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe and employs more than 4,200 people worldwide.

Innovative Building Systems idled 280 workers at the Excel Homes plant when it was forced to go out of business. It also closed its headquarters in Mechanicsburg and other plants in Indiana, Iowa, Maine and Virginia.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.