Lancaster County SPCA’s executive director resigns

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Susan Martin has resigned from her post as the executive director of the Lancaster County SPCA, according to a release.

Her last day running the shelter will be Friday.

She also resigned as president of the board of directors.

Martin told the board she made the decision because “she could no longer endure the emotional challenge of seeing abused animals come through the doors without having the actual or persuasive authority to find justice for them.”

The SPCA released a statement Monday, saying in part, “LCSPCA is grateful for Martin’s dedicated service to the county and its homeless animals. She founded the open-admission shelter in February 2013 and has helped over 20,000 animals since then.”

The board of directors is working to elect a new board president and is finalizing plans to hire an interim executive director until a permanent hire is made.

