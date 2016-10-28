Harrisburg police corporal arrested, accused of theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year veteran of the Harrisburg Police Department has been arrested on allegations that he stole money collected from recent undercover operations in the city.

Cpl. Sean Cornick, 44, a supervisor of the department’s vice unit, was arrested Thursday on felony theft charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Cornick was videotaped stealing money from an evidence locker which he believed was property seized in a drug investigation.

Harrisburg police Chief Thomas Carter says the department launched a 6-month internal investigation after a complaint of suspicious activity was filed.

“Due to the scope of the investigation, we decided to bring in other agencies to assist and to ensure its independence,” Carter said.

Those agencies included the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse commended Harrisburg police and the command staff for the courage and responsibility to investigate one of their own.

“We will not tolerate corruption of any sort in our police department,” said Papenfuse. “And we are now looking at ways to strengthen our internal controls to prevent any possibility of theft.”

Cornick was released Thursday on $10,000 bail.

He has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation. If convicted, Cornick faces up to 5 years in prison.

Cornick joined the Harrisburg Police Department in 1997.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.