YORK, Pa. (WHTM) Police said a large crowd witnessed a man getting shot but no one has come forward to help with their investigation.

Investigators said Eugene Davis Hillian III, 18, was shot five times in the chest. The shooting happened at 33 East Maple Street around 8:13 p.m. Tuesday. Hillian died on scene.

Police said anonymous tips can be sent by text to 847-411. The public can also call 717-846-1234.