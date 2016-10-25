Scammer targets elderly Franklin County woman

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating after an elderly woman was scammed out of $4,000 dollars.

According to a police report, it happened last week to a 77-year-old Southampton Township woman. An unknown male called her, claiming that her grandson was being held in an undisclosed detention center. The caller then told the woman she needed to purchase four $1,000 Target gift cards in order to secure her grandson’s release.

Once the woman purchased the gift cards and gave him the card activation codes over the phone, he hung up and ended all contact with her, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

