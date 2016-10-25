Scammer targets elderly Franklin County woman

By Published: Updated:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating after an elderly woman was scammed out of $4,000 dollars.

According to a police report, it happened last week to a 77-year-old Southampton Township woman. An unknown male called her, claiming that her grandson was being held in an undisclosed detention center. The caller then told the woman she needed to purchase four $1,000 Target gift cards in order to secure her grandson’s release.

Once the woman purchased the gift cards and gave him the card activation codes over the phone, he hung up and ended all contact with her, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s