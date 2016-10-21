Restaurant Report: Chemicals stored with food, issues with raw meat

Washing your hands is good, especially after using the restroom, especially when you’re handling food, but how clean are your hands, really, if you did not use soap?

Caruso’s on Marietta Avenue in Lancaster was out of compliance with 17 violations. An inspection report from the state Department of Agriculture says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. There was no soap at the handwash sink in the employee restroom, there were no barriers to prevent cross-contamination from raw meat, and there were ant-like insects in the facility.

Rockvale Diner on Willowdale Drive in Lancaster was out of compliance with 17 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge is not adequately managing food safety. Deli meats were not date-marked, chili and cream beef were not being held at safe temperatures, and there were small “wing-type insects” in the kitchen.

Boro Bar and Grill on Front Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 26 violations. The inspection report says food was not being correctly date-marked, chemicals were stored with food, food handlers were not wearing hair restraints, and several kitchen tools were not clean to sight and touch.

Establishments with no violations include all schools in Susquenita School District, Sizzle-N-Chill in Harrisburg, Sushi Express in Lancaster, and The Popcorn Loft in York.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

