Ex-Penn State athletic director denies claims in lawsuit

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A former Penn State athletic director is denying a claim by a main witness against Jerry Sandusky that he was terminated as an assistant football coach because of his role in Sandusky’s child molestation case.

Jurors in Mike McQueary’s defamation and whistleblower lawsuit were read testimony Wednesday by Dave Joyner.

McQueary’s lawsuit claims he was mistreated by the university over his role as a witness against Sandusky. He’s seeking more than $4 million in lost wages and other claims.

The school says he was put on paid leave after Sandusky’s arrest over safety concerns, not in retaliation for his role in the case.

Sandusky maintains his innocence and is appealing.

Testimony resumes on Thursday, the fourth day of trial. McQueary is expected to take the stand in the coming days.