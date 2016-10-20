Ex-Penn State athletic director denies claims in lawsuit

Mark Scolforo, Associated Press Published:
Former Penn State University assistant football coach Mike McQueary leaves the Centre County Courthouse Annex for lunch in Bellefonte, Pa., Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. A civil trial that's set to begin will determine if Penn State should pay for a claim it mistreated the former assistant coach who provided key evidence used to convict child molester Jerry Sandusky. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A former Penn State athletic director is denying a claim by a main witness against Jerry Sandusky that he was terminated as an assistant football coach because of his role in Sandusky’s child molestation case.

Jurors in Mike McQueary’s defamation and whistleblower lawsuit were read testimony Wednesday by Dave Joyner.

McQueary’s lawsuit claims he was mistreated by the university over his role as a witness against Sandusky. He’s seeking more than $4 million in lost wages and other claims.

The school says he was put on paid leave after Sandusky’s arrest over safety concerns, not in retaliation for his role in the case.

Sandusky maintains his innocence and is appealing.

Testimony resumes on Thursday, the fourth day of trial. McQueary is expected to take the stand in the coming days.

