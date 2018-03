Flavors of York will be the last event at the Historic Yorktowne Hotel! It’s an exciting evening of food tasting, raffles, music, and door prizes. Last year’s culinary gala brought out nearly 500 people who enjoyed delicious offerings donated by 19 local vendors. They expect to build on last year’s success and again reach capacity at the Yorktowne Hotel.

Tickets are available online at flavorsofyork.com or by phone at 717-843-2676.