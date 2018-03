MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say a Hanover man has died after a crash this morning.

It happened along Highland Ave., north of Clapsaddle Road, in Mount Joy Township, Adams County.

Police said Erich M. Halter, 29, was traveling north on Highland Ave. when he drove off the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old male passenger injured in the crash was flown to York Hospital.