One killed in Lancaster County crash

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

The crash happened as the only vehicle involved was traveling southbound on Spooky Nook Road and entered the curve in the area of Prospect Road shortly before 5 p.m. The vehicle, a pickup truck, left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in a field.

An off-duty EMT and other people tried to aid the victim who was pronounced dead shortly after by a deputy coroner.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are investigating the crash and awaiting autopsy results.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the West Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-285-5191 or 1-800-957-2677.

