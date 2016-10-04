Shippensburg convenience store first to sell wine

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Sheetz store in central Pennsylvania is the first convenience store in the state to sell wine.

The store on East King Street in Shippensburg began wine-to-go sales Tuesday morning.

Sheetz says wine-to-go sales will help allow their stores to better serve busy Pennsylvanians on the go.

“It’s very thrilling,” Sheetz official Louie Sheetz said. “You’re not sure when you get into these struggles that you’re ever going to see success at the end, but today we did.”

The store, and others soon to follow, are allowed to sell wine under a new law that also expands which businesses can sell beer, wine and liquor.

“We’ve had over 300 applications, not just convenience stores but grocery stores, restaurants who have applied for it,” Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board member Tim Holden said.

About 100 stores have licenses to sell wine. By the end of the year, Pennsylvania hopes there will be over 600. Sheetz hopes to have seven stores selling wine by the end of the year and 20 more next year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News App and the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...