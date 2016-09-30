West York mayor responds to controversial Facebook posts

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – West York Mayor Charles Wasko is speaking out after council members said they want him to resign over several controversial Facebook posts.

After an hour of knocking on Wasko’s door, he finally faced our cameras with a message he’s only sharing with ABC27.

“There’s no checks and balances up there in that council. When I ran for Council, I told the people, ‘I will work with Council, but I will not put up with their (expletive)’,” Wasko said.

He told ABC27 this controversy is just a smoke screen to cover up what’s “really going on” with the rest of the council.

“The racist stuff, yeah I’ll admit I did that, and I don’t care what people label me as,” Wasko said, “but I will bring everything out and there will be more resignations than mine, believe me.”

But for Kristina Allison, who never knew much about her neighbor across the street, looking out the window just became clearer.

“I mean, everybody is entitled to their opinion, but when you’re in a public eye like that, you should not be posting that kind of stuff on social media at all,” Allison said.

The council will hold a meeting Monday, Oct. 3, beginning at 6 p.m., at the West York Borough Building, 1381 West Poplar Street. The community is invited to attend. The NAACP and Black Lives Matter are expected to be there.