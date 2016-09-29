Miniature horse helps comfort seniors in nursing homes

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s a special visitor with sparkly shoes at the Church of God Home in Carlisle.

Mayble is a therapy miniature horse. She’s just 14-months-old, but she’s providing comfort to seniors living their final days.

Mayble doesn’t put on a performance or do any tricks. Her handler, Lindsey Jones, just brings her around the room to greet everyone. It’s needed in some nursing homes.

“There is a percentage of people in every nursing home who have never had a visit from the outside because of complete abandonment or they have just outlived everyone,” said Pastor Chuck Kish of Bethel Assembly of God.

There’s a team of chaplains at Pastor Kish’s church in Carlisle, who make sure those seniors know they are loved.

It was Lindsey’s idea to add Mayble to the team after her son, Levi, got sick.

Mayble just started doing nursing home visits and the reaction has been incredible.

“I kind of get to do two things at once,” said Lindsey. “I am able to give them that visit. I am able to give them something that they can’t find anywhere else,” says Lindsey.

Lindsey says Mayble is like a special commodity.

“I really do believe that God has kind of blessed us and put this here for us,” added Lindsey, “I believe that God brought Mayble to me.”