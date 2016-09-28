High court strikes down casino payments to host communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s highest court has struck down the tax that casinos pay their host communities, which could end up being a bad hand for local budgets around the state.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that effects of the roughly 4 percent “local share assessment” is unconstitutional.

The court also awarded relief to Mount Airy Casino in northeastern Pennsylvania, which filed the suit. The justices found the local share tax wasn’t uniform, meaning it ended up treating the state’s 12 casinos unequally.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says some $95 million was paid in the last fiscal year to counties and municipalities. The court says it is staying the decision for four months to give the state Legislature time to come up with a solution since the decision may affect counties and municipalities that rely the casino revenue.

