We Salute You: Dennis Shemory

HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM)- Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.
Today we honor Dennis Shemory from Port Royal.
He served in the US Navy during the Desert Shield & Desert Storm wars.
We salute you and thank you for your dedication to our country.
