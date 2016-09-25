We Salute You: Dennis Shemory

Dennis Shemory (photographed with his nephew Tommy Stewart)

HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM)- Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Today we honor Dennis Shemory from Port Royal.

He served in the US Navy during the Desert Shield & Desert Storm wars.

We salute you and thank you for your dedication to our country.

