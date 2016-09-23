Restaurant Report: Black mold, bleach & rodent droppings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Inspectors with the state Department of Agriculture found multiple violations at three Midstate restaurants this week.

New China Family Restaurant on Main Street in Shrewsbury was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says food wasn’t being correctly date-marked; fryers and grill equipment had an accumulation of old food debris, dirt, and encrusted grease; a flooring area was “extremely dirty” with old food spillage and grease; and a large amount of grease was dripping along the entire top area of hood vents, walls, and suppression lines.

Fieldhouse All-American Sports Bar on Old Trail Road in Etters was out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate knowledge of food safety. A working container of bleach was stored near food and/or food equipment, several surfaces had a build up of food residue and were not clean to sight and touch, and there was black mold-like residue in the prep area.

Mother’s Subs on Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg was out of compliance with seven violations. The inspection report says the facility does not have an approved manager’s food employee certification. Deli meat was stored at too warm of a temperature, there was an accumulation of residue on one of the holding units in the food prep area, and approximately 20 rodent-like droppings on the floor near the ware-washing area.

Establishments with no violations include GearHouse Brewing Company in Chambersburg, Himalayan Curry and Grill in Lancaster, Tubby Tommy’s on Carlisle Road in York, and Mr. G’s Ice Cream in Gettysburg.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...