Pa. bill would allow liquor sales in restaurants, grocery stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation to allow liquor-to-go sales at grocery stores and restaurants.

Rep. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) said his measure, House Bill 2357, would allow any business with a valid restaurant or hotel license to purchase an expanded permit for liquor sales.

Licensed businesses could sell up to three liters of spirits in a single transaction for off-premises consumption.

Act 39 of 2016, enacted in June, opened wine sales to hotel and restaurant licensees. Reese said if his bill is approved, Pennsylvanians could buy beer, wine and liquor at their grocery store.

His bill was referred to the House Liquor Control Committee for consideration.

