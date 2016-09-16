Restaurant Report: Rodents, insects & Crazy Glue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Roach-like insects and mouse droppings are just some of the violations state Agriculture Department inspectors found at local restaurants this week.

Sapporo East on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 23 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code. Crazy Glue and a working container of lubricant were stored near food; there were dead, roach-like insects in the food prep area, and potential rodent harborage inside the facility.

Remember Cross Keys Diner in New Oxford? Last week they were out of compliance with 17 violations. They had a follow-up inspection to make sure they cleaned up and were out of compliance with 15 violations, and a lot of them were the same issues from last time. The report says the person in charge is not applying food safety in the facility. There were dried mouse droppings on various surfaces, “numerous flies” in the kitchen, and gnats around the handwash sink.

Star Buffet and Grill on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster was out of compliance with 12 violations. The report says the person in charge is not performing the duties required by the Pennsylvania Food Code. Food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, chicken had to be thrown out because it was put on a pan that had been placed directly on the floor, and cooking equipment had encrusted grease and soil accumulations.

Establishments with no violations include Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Chambersburg, Garden Seat Tea Room in Duncannon, Historic Fairfield Inn in Adams County, and Farmhouse Pantry in Lebanon County.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

