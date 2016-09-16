Police in Lancaster County looking for accused meth dealer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials are looking for a man who’s wanted for felony drug-dealing charges.

The Lancaster County Drug Task force charged 26-year-old Taylor David Lyons of Christiana as part of an ongoing investigation targeting drug dealers in eastern Lancaster County.

Police said they found 19.4 grams of methamphetamine during an Aug. 25 raid on the home where Lyons was staying and he’s been on the lam ever since. The drug sells for about $40 to $50 per gram.

Lyons was staying with another man, Daniel Umble, who is charged with felony possession and intent to deliver meth.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police department or the Lancaster County Drug Task force at 1-800-422-1380 or 717-295-3612.

