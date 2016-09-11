Team considering more security after shooting outside York high school football game

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – No students were hurt in a Friday night shooting outside of a William Penn High School home football game, but now the team is talking about adding more security to future games.

Police tape filled a trash can Saturday in the Small Field’s parking lot. Gunshots rang out there the night before, but William Penn High School Head Football Coach Russ Stoner said the shooting will not define his team. Stoner and his staff picked up trash from the stands and fields the next morning.

“What we’re doing here at York High isn’t going to be deterred by people outside of this community that walked into our community last night and decided they were going to steal something from our kids,” Stoner said.

York City Police said the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night. A large group got into an argument during the game, and police kicked them out. Things escalated in the parking lot. Chaos erupted in the stadium when the gunshots went off.

“We believe around 2,000 people were at the game,” Stoner said.

Several vehicles were riddled with bullet holes, and two men ended up getting shot. Police found 23-year-old Darius Allen shot in the abdomen and 20-year-old Antwan Jackson shot in the back when they arrived. Allen was listed in critical condition and Jackson in stable condition, as of Saturday morning.

Police have not released the names of any suspects or said how the shooting happened.

“Yes, it was a scary situation, but we can’t lose track of we need to stay together, and we need to let people know that we’re not going to be afraid,” Stoner said. “We’re going to continue to work hard for the youth of this city.”

Michael Baskerville Sr., head coach of the York Bears Smurf Varsity Football Team, learned about gun violence personally five months ago.

“Some gunshots rang out, definitely not intended for myself, but I happened to be struck, and I drove myself to the hospital,” Baskerville said.

Stoner is using the violence outside the game as a teachable moment for his players.

“That kind of violence can’t win here,” Stoner said. “I think this is one of those things that ultimately can bring our football team closer, ultimately can bring our community closer.

“For it to happen at an event like this where we’re supposed to have a good time, we’re supposed to be in good spirits, it’s appalling,” Baskerville said.

Stoner said security is already good at home games, but he’s looking into getting more of it in the future. He’s already talked to his players about continuing to work hard and focus on their education.

This marks the second straight week violence has broken out at a Midstate high school football game. A fight at a Steelton high football game ended with a police car windshield being shattered last week.