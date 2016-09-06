Mille for MS 2016

For MS is a unique car rally based on the legendary Italian Mille Miglia. It follows a timed-course on scenic country roads where there are two checkpoints along our route and the finish at Pocono Speedway’s infield.

“The dollars raised serve our area in programs and research for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. Here in Central PA over 6,400 individuals are diagnosed with MS. We are at a pivotal moment in time where significant progress is being made and breakthrough solutions can change the world for everyone with MS,” tells Scott Garner, developmental specialist at National MS Society.

The event will happen on September 23-24. Additional information can be learned online or in the video above.